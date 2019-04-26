Catholic Group Sues Over Michigan Policy On Adoption

A Roman Catholic social services agency that declines to place children with same-sex couples has filed a lawsuit to stop Michigan from penalizing the group if it sticks to its policy on foster care and adoption.

Catholic Charities West Michigan in Grand Rapids filed the lawsuit Thursday.

The group says Michigan law allows it to practice its religion by turning down same-sex couples. But the group says services will be threatened by a recent change at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The department can terminate contracts with faith-based groups if they discriminate against LGBTQ individuals. Catholic Charities says the department has "blindly followed" the instructions of Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The department declined to comment on Friday. St. Vincent Catholic Charities has filed a similar lawsuit.

Same Sex Adoption
Catholic Charities West Michigan
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
LGBTQ
Dana Nessel

Faith-Based Adoption Agency Sues After MI Settlement

Faith-based adoption agencies sued the state of Michigan on Monday, challenging a settlement that prevents them from refusing to put children in LGBT homes for religious reasons.

Nessel Settles Same Sex Adoption Lawsuit

State Attorney General Dana Nessel
The state of Michigan has promised to make sure adoption and foster agencies that receive state money do not discriminate against same sex couples. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth has more.


Whitmer Administration Agrees Child Protection Needs To Be Fixed

Michigan Capitol
A recent report says improvements are needed to the state’s system that protects children from abuse and neglect.

Gov. Whitmer Names Testing Exec, Ex-Obama Official To Lead DHHS

Robert Gordon
An executive with the nonprofit that owns the SAT will lead the largest department in Michigan government.