-
The appeals court says the fact that the victim is transgender is encompassed by the language of the intimidation law.
-
Fair and Equal Michigan wants the court to reverse a finding by a state elections board that it failed to gather enough petition signatures.
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals is the next stop for the petition campaign to add LGBTQ protections to the state civil rights law. That’s after a bipartisan…
-
A state board will meet Monday to determine whether an initiative to expand Michigan’s civil rights law to include LGBTQ protections will move ahead. The…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether Michigan’s civil rights law protects people from discrimination based on sexual orientation. That…
-
Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued an opinion calling Michigan's requirement of proof of sex-reassignment surgery to change the gender on an…
-
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said that transphobic messages circulated around the MSU rock in June. The correct date is March 2020.The…
-
This past year of the pandemic has been difficult for many as they've had to isolate and stay away from their communities that make them feel safe and…
-
Lansing's Salus Center is commemorating this year's Pride Month with community outreach events that are COVID-19 safe.The month of June is a time for…
-
A Detroit suburb has banned so-called conversion therapy, a scientifically discredited practice to change a gay person's sexual orientation or someone's…