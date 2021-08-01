-
Ingham County’s top health official says low COVID-19 case rates are likely this summer.No new COVID cases were reported to the county Tuesday, the first…
As students return from spring break, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hoping to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases through…
Ingham County’s top health official supports the announcement Tuesday that indoor capacity at restaurants will be raised from 25-percent to…
Local high school basketball teams wondered if the COVID-19 pandemic would erase another season. As for now, they have their chance to play.EAST LANSING,…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday refused to discuss the circumstances surrounding the abrupt departure of Michigan’s health director during the coronavirus…
The state’s new COVID-19 health orders go into effect on Wednesday. Ingham County’s health officer hopes they’ll keep infection rates down over the next…
A new smartphone app has launched to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus at Michigan State University. The free app is called MI COVID Alert. It’s a…
Las compañías agrícolas quieren anular una orden de salud pública que requiere que los empleadores realicen pruebas a los trabajadores agrícolas para…
Michigan farm workers are speaking out in response to a lawsuit backed by the Michigan Farm Bureau. Farm owners want to annul a public health order…
Some lawmakers want to prevent the Department of Health and Human Services from issuing rules restricting access and use of vaping products. Lawmakers…