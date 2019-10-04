Related Programs: 
Kehinde Wiley Debuts Sculpture In Times Square Featuring An African American Warrior

October 4, 2019

The statue, "Rumors of War," is artist Kehinde Wiley's first public work of art. It echoes statues of generals on horseback but this warrior is African American, in dreadlocks and Nike shoes.