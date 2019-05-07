New MI Schools Superintendent Expected To Be Chosen Tuesday

    The Michigan Department of Education is expected to choose a new state superintendent Tuesday from a list of three finalists.
The Michigan State Board of Education is poised to select the next state superintendent after conducting final interviews with three candidates.

Board members are expected to reveal their choice at the end of a public meeting Tuesday in Lansing.

The finalists are Michael Rice, superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools; Randy Liepa, superintendent of the Wayne Regional Educational Service Agency; and Jeanice Swift, superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Liepa was invited to the final round of interviews after one of the finalists, former Minnesota Commissioner of Education Brenda Cassellius, was selected last week to be the city of Boston's next superintendent.

Sheila Alles has served as Michigan's interim superintendent since the May 2018 death of former superintendent Brian Whiston.

The elected board has six Democrats and two Republicans.

 

