-
Seven school districts in Michigan are receiving electric buses under a program designed to boost cleaner air and alternative energy.The buses will be on…
-
The Michigan State Board of Education is poised to select the next state superintendent after conducting final interviews with three candidates.Board…
-
Amanda Thomashow said the sex education curriculum at the Michigan public schools she attended never mentioned consent, but it did warn against the perils…
-
The fiscal health of each public school in Michigan now can be viewed on a new website.The Michigan Treasury department says the MI School Financials…