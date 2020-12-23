State scientist: Michigan Virus Numbers Looking Better

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

Michigan’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has been dropping for more than 29 days, a state scientist reported Wednesday.

“It will be important during this holiday season, as well, and New Year’s Eve, to ensure we’re maintaining that social distancing. That will be very important,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, head of the epidemiology bureau.

“We’re going to be watching these data throughout the holiday season to determine if we’re going to see any sort of case resurgence,” Lyon-Callo said.

The state last week reported its lowest weekly new case total, 28,072, since the end of October. The state reported a record total, 50,892, during Nov. 15-21, The Detroit News reported.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded with a ban on indoor restaurant dining, in-person high school classes and other business restrictions. The dining ban remains in place through Jan. 15.

“We’re hopeful that Michiganders do what we did over Thanksgiving, didn’t travel as much, didn’t gather as much, didn’t contribute to as much spread,” Whitmer said. “And if that’s the case, we could take more aggressive steps to reengage right after the first of the year.”

Meanwhile, the health department said more than 231,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been delivered to local health departments and hospitals. More than 120,000 additional doses are expected next week.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus in Michigan

Related Content

Whitmer Hopes To Push Reopening Before January 15th

By Dec 22, 2020
Courtesy / Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer won’t necessarily wait for January 15 to lift current COVID-19 restrictions.

That’s when a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order expires.

Is Your State Doing Enough Coronavirus Testing? Use Our Tool To Find Out

By Dec 22, 2020

The nation is at a pivotal moment in the fight against the pandemic. Vaccines are finally starting to roll out, but the virus is spreading faster than ever — and killing thousands of Americans daily. And it will be months before enough people get inoculated to stop it.

That means it's critical to continue the measures that can limit the toll: mask-wearing, hunkering down, hand-washing, testing and contact tracing.