WATCH: Lansing-area Boxing Club Finds Success During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Darin Baydoun: Current Sports Beat Reporter 1 hour ago

Trainers and club patrons are happy to be back working out and finding stress relief again.

EAST LANSING - The Title Boxing Club in East Lansing has, like any business during the pandemic, has had to go through difficulties in running a successful operation.

“After COVID hit, we didn’t have as many members come in because of social distancing and because people were worried about their health,” said trainer Kirby Watson. 

Now that restrictions are being lifted and vaccines are being distributed, the club can get back to providing its customary energy-filled atmosphere.

WKAR Current Sports checked in on what is happening at the facility. 

