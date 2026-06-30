NPR Special Coverage: Supreme Court Decisions

Approx. 10:07am ET on NewsTalk AM870 and 102.3 | NPR’s Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep host coverage of decisions on the final day of the current Supreme Court term.

Decisions are expected in "Trump vs. Barbara," the case that considers the president’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship, as well as several other major rulings.

Also joining the coverage: Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg, Supreme Court and Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson, Senior National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Immigration Policy Correspondent Ximena Bustillo.

