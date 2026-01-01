Mackinaw Policy Conference 2026

Hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber, the Mackinac Policy Conference is held each spring to focus on critical regional issues of education, business and policy. The 2026 theme — “A Quest for Common Ground” — urges leaders to rise above divisiveness and champion pragmatic solutions that respond to Michiganders’ clear demand for meaningful action and tangible results.

WATCH on WKAR TV Fri May 29 • 6pm-7pm

One Detroit: 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference

A highlight of Michigan’s annual Mackinac Policy Conference focusing on critical regional issues.

WATCH LIVE HERE Tue May 26 – Thu May 28.

Tue May 26 • 2:15pm – 6pm

Wed May 27 • 8:30am – 5pm

Thu May 28 • 8:30am – 5pm

Schedule is subject to change

Main Stream

Includes all Theatre Keynotes and Main Stage Sessions, Brighton Pavilion Sessions, and Detroit PBS anchor desk programming.

Grand Pavilion Sessions

Includes all Hosted Sessions in Grand Pavilion Room

For more about the conference, visit 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference.