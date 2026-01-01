Mackinaw Policy Conference 2026
Hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber, the Mackinac Policy Conference is held each spring to focus on critical regional issues of education, business and policy. The 2026 theme — “A Quest for Common Ground” — urges leaders to rise above divisiveness and champion pragmatic solutions that respond to Michiganders’ clear demand for meaningful action and tangible results.
WATCH on WKAR TV Fri May 29 • 6pm-7pm
One Detroit: 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference
A highlight of Michigan’s annual Mackinac Policy Conference focusing on critical regional issues.
WATCH LIVE HERE Tue May 26 – Thu May 28.
Tue May 26 • 2:15pm – 6pm
Wed May 27 • 8:30am – 5pm
Thu May 28 • 8:30am – 5pm
Schedule is subject to change
Main Stream
Includes all Theatre Keynotes and Main Stage Sessions, Brighton Pavilion Sessions, and Detroit PBS anchor desk programming.
Grand Pavilion Sessions
Includes all Hosted Sessions in Grand Pavilion Room
For more about the conference, visit 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference.