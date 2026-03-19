Higher Education, Civil Discourse, and Democracy

Michigan State University launched its Presidential Speaker Series with a wide‑ranging and candid conversation on the role of higher education in sustaining democracy and civil discourse. Held at the Wharton Center and moderated by MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, the event brought together bipartisan leaders from government and higher education to examine how universities can help prepare students to navigate disagreement, practice democratic engagement, and contribute meaningfully to the public good.

The evening opened with framing from Ann Austin, University Distinguished Professor in the College of Education, who emphasized the importance of universities as spaces where diverse perspectives meet—and where disagreement, when approached constructively, becomes a powerful tool for learning. President Guskiewicz underscored that today’s college campuses are often the first places where students encounter people with markedly different backgrounds, beliefs, and lived experiences, making higher education a microcosm of American democracy itself.

The panel featured three nationally recognized leaders: Richard Burr, former U.S. senator and principal policy advisor at DLA Piper; Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education and former U.S. under secretary of education; and Margaret Spellings, president and CEO of the Bipartisan Policy Center and former U.S. secretary of education. Former Michigan governors Jim Blanchard and John Engler also joined the program, highlighting bipartisan efforts to strengthen trust in democratic institutions.

Across the conversation, panelists explored growing public skepticism toward higher education, driven by concerns about affordability, job outcomes, transparency, and perceived political bias. While acknowledging these challenges, speakers emphasized that most students report feeling free to express their views—and that universities remain among the few institutions designed specifically to foster open inquiry and debate.

A recurring theme was balance: between higher education’s public mission and individual return on investment; between academic autonomy and accountability; and between preparing students for employment and preparing them for citizenship. Panelists stressed that employability and civic education are not competing goals, but mutually reinforcing ones—arguing that student success, transparency in admissions and financial aid, and relevance of research to community needs are essential to restoring public trust.

The discussion also addressed emerging pressures, including rapid technological change, artificial intelligence, national security concerns tied to research and data, and the influence of social media on public discourse. Speakers called on universities to communicate their value more clearly, form stronger public‑ and private‑sector partnerships, and recommit to their role as places where difficult conversations can happen with rigor, respect, and honesty.

Audience questions steered the conversation toward practical action: how to design classrooms and campus experiences that encourage belonging and respectful dissent; how faculty can be supported in navigating charged discussions; and how leaders can remain grounded in core educational values amid political and social pressures.

As the inaugural event in the series concluded, President Guskiewicz reflected on the enduring responsibility of universities to educate not only skilled graduates, but engaged citizens. The evening affirmed the purpose of the Presidential Speaker Series: to model civil discourse, elevate thoughtful disagreement, and strengthen the democratic mission at the heart of higher education.

Read a full transcript of the conversation and jump to specific points in the audio by listening here.