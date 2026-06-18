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American Experience

George H.W. Bush, Part 2

Season 20 Episode 10 | 1hr 20m 59s

This biography examines the life and career of our 41st president, from his service in World War II to his days in the Oval Office with the fall of the Berlin Wall, race riots in LA and the breakup of the Soviet Union.

Aired: 05/05/08 | Expires: 09/25/26
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Trailer | Bombshell
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Preview: S37 E8 | 0:30
Watch 4:45
American Experience
What It Was Like to Work for Henry Kissinger
Hear what it was like working for Henry Kissinger from former staffers.
Clip: S37 E6 | 4:45
Watch 2:53
American Experience
Trailer | Kissinger | American Experience
The life of the brilliant foreign policy powerbroker who shaped the world in which we live.
Preview: S37 E6 | 2:53
Watch 9:03
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Kissinger, Part 1
Watch a preview of Part One of Kissinger.
Preview: S37 E6 | 9:03
Watch 3:41
American Experience
How WWII Shaped Henry Kissinger's Identity
Kissinger escaped Nazi Germany and emigrated to the U.S., where he was drafted in the U.S. Army.
Clip: S37 E6 | 3:41
Watch 5:00
American Experience
Why Did Kissinger Wage A Secret War On Cambodia?
Kissinger and Nixon authorized the secret bombing of Cambodia in 1969.
Clip: S37 E6 | 5:00
Watch 1:38
American Experience
Trailer | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 1:38
Watch 8:55
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 8:55
Watch 3:47
American Experience
The 1970 Riot that Split America
What was The Hard Hat Riot?
Clip: S37 E5 | 3:47
Watch 4:59
American Experience
Who Were the Hard Hats?
At the dawn of the 1970s, blue-collar workers were re-shaping New York City's skyline. But they were
Clip: S37 E5 | 4:59