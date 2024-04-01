© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
American Experience

The Sun Queen

Season 35 Episode 5 | 52m 22s

Scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun. Though undercut and thwarted by her male colleagues, she persevered to design the first successfully solar-heated house in 1948 and held more than 20 patents.

Aired: 04/03/23 | Expires: 04/03/26
