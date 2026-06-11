1010 Tunde Olaniran

As one of the most beloved artists of the Detroit music scene, Tunde Olaniran is not only a singer and songwriter, but a producer, rapper, choreographer, author, and activist. His latest album “Transgressor” received acclaim from the New York Times and Rolling Stone, and was named by Yo-Yo Ma as one of the three most inspiring Artists of 2019. Featuring the songs “I’m Here,” “Miracle,” and more.