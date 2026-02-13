Extras
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Sister Julienne meets with the Turners about the National Health Service.