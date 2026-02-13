© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Call the Midwife

Episode 4

Season 15 Episode 4 | 53m 20s

Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home. Sister Julienne shares some news with the Turners and Sister Veronica about Christopher’s father.

Aired: 04/11/26 | Expires: 06/09/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:50
Call the Midwife
Cyril Suggests A Weekend Away
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Clip: S15 E4 | 0:50
Watch 1:04
Call the Midwife
Cyril Receives News About His Divorce
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:04
Watch 1:16
Call the Midwife
"Assume, Cyril, assume!"
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:16
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Preview: S15 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Phyllis, Miss Higgins, and the Cubs' Time Capsule
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
Clip: S15 E3 | 1:05
Watch 0:47
Call the Midwife
The Nonnatus House Time Capsule
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:47
Watch 0:36
Call the Midwife
The Turner Family's Time Capsule
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:36
Watch 0:43
Call the Midwife
Dinner at Nonnatus House
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:43
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 2 Preview
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Preview: S15 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Julienne Shares a Sobering Update
Sister Julienne meets with the Turners about the National Health Service.
Clip: S15 E2 | 1:05