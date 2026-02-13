Extras
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.