Call the Midwife

Episode 5

Season 15 Episode 5

When tragedy strikes the Poplar family due to a severe illness, and Dr. Turner’s actions come under scrutiny. Timothy is uncertain whether he wants to become a GP or a surgeon. Meanwhile, Trixie is worried about the future of midwifery in Britain.

Aired: 04/18/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:08
Call the Midwife
Sister Julienne Has a Realization
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 1:08
Watch 2:12
Call the Midwife
Sister Veronica Shares Her Secret
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 2:12
Watch 1:16
Call the Midwife
"Assume, Cyril, assume!"
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:16
Watch 0:50
Call the Midwife
Cyril Suggests A Weekend Away
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Clip: S15 E4 | 0:50
Watch 1:04
Call the Midwife
Cyril Receives News About His Divorce
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:04
Watch 0:47
Call the Midwife
The Nonnatus House Time Capsule
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:47
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Phyllis, Miss Higgins, and the Cubs' Time Capsule
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
Clip: S15 E3 | 1:05
Watch 0:36
Call the Midwife
The Turner Family's Time Capsule
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:36