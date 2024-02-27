© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Call the Midwife

Episode 5

Season 13 Episode 5 | 54m 01s

It's summertime in Poplar, and during Violet's first event as mayor, a young mother goes into labor. Among the chaos, May sneaks off and Shelagh receives an unexpected visit from her social worker, which puts her on edge.

Aired: 03/14/24 | Expires: 06/04/24
Extras
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Miss Higgins' Shocking Visitor
Miss Higgins is paid a visit from her long lost son, Victor.
Clip: S13 E8 | 1:09
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Joyce Comes Clean About Her Past
After catching Sylvester with Joyce's salary envelope, Rosalind confronts Joyce.
Clip: S13 E8 | 1:22
Watch 0:54
Call the Midwife
A Quarrel Between Sisters
Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan exchange some heated words.
Clip: S13 E8 | 0:54
Watch 1:21
Call the Midwife
Fred's Turnip Scheme
Fred accidentally orders too many turnips.
Clip: S13 E7 | 1:21
Watch 0:44
Call the Midwife
Tough Sell for Turnips
With an excess supply of turnips, Fred does his best to sell them.
Clip: S13 E7 | 0:44
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Joyce's Hidden Past
Nonnatus House welcomes a mysterious visitor, who claims to be Joyce’s cousin.
Clip: S13 E7 | 1:09
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 5 Preview
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Preview: S13 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 6 Preview
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Preview: S13 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:36
Call the Midwife
Driving Miss Lindy
Miss Higgins, perennially a responsible driver, navigates Lindy to the maternity ward.
Clip: S13 E5 | 0:36
Watch 2:00
Call the Midwife
Beach Day for Poplar
Preparations are underway for Poplar residents' day excursion to the beach.
Clip: S13 E5 | 2:00