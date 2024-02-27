Extras
Miss Higgins is paid a visit from her long lost son, Victor.
After catching Sylvester with Joyce's salary envelope, Rosalind confronts Joyce.
Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan exchange some heated words.
Fred accidentally orders too many turnips.
With an excess supply of turnips, Fred does his best to sell them.
Nonnatus House welcomes a mysterious visitor, who claims to be Joyce’s cousin.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Miss Higgins, perennially a responsible driver, navigates Lindy to the maternity ward.
Preparations are underway for Poplar residents' day excursion to the beach.