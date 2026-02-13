Extras
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.