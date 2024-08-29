© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Independent Lens

Season Extras

Season 26 Episode 20

Sizzles and such

Aired: 08/28/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Preview: S26 E1 | 0:30
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 1:00
Independent Lens
Fall 2024 Sneak Peek
Watch Independent Lens on the PBS app.
Preview: S26 E20 | 1:00
Watch 24:02
Independent Lens
When I Close My Eyes
Oil painter Samir Khurshid's work reflects his tumultuous Iraq childhood and refugee life.
Special: 24:02
Watch 13:41
Independent Lens
Antarctica's Survival Guide for Mars Explorers
How did the extreme Antarctic winter affected the Belgica's crew?
Clip: S25 E16 | 13:41
Watch 1:25:17
Independent Lens
The Tuba Thieves
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
Episode: S25 E17 | 1:25:17
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Preview: S25 E17 | 0:30
Watch 12:32
Independent Lens
Can Humans Get to Mars Without Going Insane?
How can future astronauts best prepare themselves to face these challenges?
Clip: S25 E16 | 12:32
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Watch Space: The Longest Goodbye with PBS Passport
Get early access with PBS Passport.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30