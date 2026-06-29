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The Mountain Detective

The Foreigner

Season 1 Episode 5 | 1hr 30m 38s

Alex and Angelo find a baby who was left at the station the day after a woman had fallen into a ravine. Was she crossing the Alps to flee her country?

Aired: 01/04/23
Extras
Watch 1:30:26
The Mountain Detective
The Fall of Icarus
A zipline death leads Alex to sabotage and a mayor’s dark secret.
Episode: S4 E2 | 1:30:26
Watch 1:30:42
The Mountain Detective
The Poet’s Tomb
A runner’s death leads Alex Hugo to murder, sabotage and a dangerous family secret.
Episode: S4 E1 | 1:30:42
Watch 1:30:31
The Mountain Detective
Haunted Valley
A woman’s disappearance reveals a brutal killer born of a dark legacy.
Episode: S4 E3 | 1:30:31
Watch 1:30:38
The Mountain Detective
Valley of the Vultures
A triple murder forces Alex to uncover the real target behind the killings.
Episode: S3 E4 | 1:30:38
Watch 1:30:13
The Mountain Detective
The Forest of Murderers
A ski murder leads Alex to a deadly conflict over a controversial environmental project.
Episode: S3 E5 | 1:30:13
Watch 1:30:33
The Mountain Detective
The New El Dorado
After a prison escape, Alex tracks fugitives while Angelo faces a ghost from his past.
Episode: S3 E7 | 1:30:33
Watch 1:30:13
The Mountain Detective
The Defenders
A sawmill worker’s death hides a dark conspiracy connected to illegal logging in the area.
Episode: S3 E6 | 1:30:13
Watch 1:30:15
The Mountain Detective
The Devil's Share
A wingsuit fall is sabotage, leading Alex to threats, rising fear, and more victims.
Episode: S3 E2 | 1:30:15
Watch 1:30:42
The Mountain Detective
The Final Track
Alex hunts missing prisoners, finding one dead and the other vanished in the wilderness.
Episode: S3 E1 | 1:30:42
Watch 1:30:35
The Mountain Detective
Cold Case
A frozen body emerges from a glacier, revealing a decades-old murder tied to activists.
Episode: S3 E3 | 1:30:35