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The Mountain Detective

Gone But Not Forgotten

Season 2 Episode 5 | 1hr 32m 28s

A man found in a car claims to be Leo Melino who went missing at 11 years old. Seven years ago, Angelo was part of the search and he wants to rejoice, but something doesn’t add up.

Aired: 04/18/24
Extras
Watch 1:30:26
The Mountain Detective
The Fall of Icarus
A zipline death leads Alex to sabotage and a mayor’s dark secret.
Episode: S4 E2 | 1:30:26
Watch 1:30:42
The Mountain Detective
The Poet’s Tomb
A runner’s death leads Alex Hugo to murder, sabotage and a dangerous family secret.
Episode: S4 E1 | 1:30:42
Watch 1:30:31
The Mountain Detective
Haunted Valley
A woman’s disappearance reveals a brutal killer born of a dark legacy.
Episode: S4 E3 | 1:30:31
Watch 1:30:33
The Mountain Detective
The New El Dorado
After a prison escape, Alex tracks fugitives while Angelo faces a ghost from his past.
Episode: S3 E7 | 1:30:33
Watch 1:30:13
The Mountain Detective
The Defenders
A sawmill worker’s death hides a dark conspiracy connected to illegal logging in the area.
Episode: S3 E6 | 1:30:13
Watch 1:30:38
The Mountain Detective
Valley of the Vultures
A triple murder forces Alex to uncover the real target behind the killings.
Episode: S3 E4 | 1:30:38
Watch 1:30:13
The Mountain Detective
The Forest of Murderers
A ski murder leads Alex to a deadly conflict over a controversial environmental project.
Episode: S3 E5 | 1:30:13
Watch 1:30:15
The Mountain Detective
The Devil's Share
A wingsuit fall is sabotage, leading Alex to threats, rising fear, and more victims.
Episode: S3 E2 | 1:30:15
Watch 1:30:42
The Mountain Detective
The Final Track
Alex hunts missing prisoners, finding one dead and the other vanished in the wilderness.
Episode: S3 E1 | 1:30:42
Watch 1:30:35
The Mountain Detective
Cold Case
A frozen body emerges from a glacier, revealing a decades-old murder tied to activists.
Episode: S3 E3 | 1:30:35