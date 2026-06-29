Total Blackout

Extras
A zipline death leads Alex to sabotage and a mayor’s dark secret.
A runner’s death leads Alex Hugo to murder, sabotage and a dangerous family secret.
A woman’s disappearance reveals a brutal killer born of a dark legacy.
A triple murder forces Alex to uncover the real target behind the killings.
A ski murder leads Alex to a deadly conflict over a controversial environmental project.
After a prison escape, Alex tracks fugitives while Angelo faces a ghost from his past.
A sawmill worker’s death hides a dark conspiracy connected to illegal logging in the area.
A wingsuit fall is sabotage, leading Alex to threats, rising fear, and more victims.
Alex hunts missing prisoners, finding one dead and the other vanished in the wilderness.
A frozen body emerges from a glacier, revealing a decades-old murder tied to activists.