Haitian's suicide shows human toll of immigration crackdown

Extras
October 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
High cost of GLP-1s drives some to seek cheaper, unregulated versions
Suspected Iranian drone plot pushed U.S. to evacuate bombers from British air base
French students lead massive protests against education policies
Examining the DOJ's effort to prosecute non-citizens accused of voting
As some Afghans escape the Taliban, other refugees are forced to return
Brett McGurk chronicles negotiations to free Oct. 7 hostages in 'Brink'
News Wrap: Cornell says Sally Yates will review handling of sexual assault reports
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's payout promises
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence