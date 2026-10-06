As Afghans try to flee Taliban, some are forced to return

Extras
October 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Cornell says Sally Yates will review handling of sexual assault reports
Brett McGurk chronicles negotiations to free Oct. 7 hostages in 'Brink'
Haitian student's suicide reveals human toll of immigration crackdown
High cost of GLP-1s drives some to seek cheaper, unregulated versions
Suspected Iranian drone plot pushed U.S. to evacuate bombers from British air base
Examining the DOJ's effort to prosecute non-citizens accused of voting
French students lead massive protests against education policies
October 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence