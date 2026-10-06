Suspected Iranian plot pushed U.S. to move bombers from UK

Extras
October 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
High cost of GLP-1s drives some to seek cheaper, unregulated versions
French students lead massive protests against education policies
Haitian student's suicide reveals human toll of immigration crackdown
Examining the DOJ's effort to prosecute non-citizens accused of voting
As some Afghans escape the Taliban, other refugees are forced to return
Brett McGurk chronicles negotiations to free Oct. 7 hostages in 'Brink'
News Wrap: Cornell says Sally Yates will review handling of sexual assault reports
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence
Understanding pneumonic plague after Russian lab worker's death