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PBS News Hour

DOJ ramps effort to prosecute non-citizens accused of voting

Season 2026 Episode 204 | 4m 54s

Ahead of the midterm elections, the Department of Justice is leading a high-profile effort to catch and prosecute people they say illegally cast ballots, sometimes holding televised press conferences to make the announcements. But there is no evidence to support President Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud that skews election results. Justice correspondent Ali Rogin reports.

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