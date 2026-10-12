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PBS News Hour

Rep. Omar alleges political intimidation after home search

Season 2026 Episode 208 | 5m 51s

Federal agents searched the Washington, D.C., home of Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar early Monday. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations were seen carrying boxes from the home. Rep. Omar accused the Trump administration of political intimidation. Geoff Bennett discussed more with Devlin Barrett, a New York Times reporter and author of "The Department of Revenge."

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