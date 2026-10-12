News Wrap: Houthi strikes kill 13 at Riyadh airport

Extras
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the GOP's vulnerability in the midterms
In 'Blockers,' Michael Lewis highlights government workers who resisted DOGE
Ukraine disputes Trump's claim of energy ceasefire as Russian diesel deal draws fire
Water access becomes a top election concern for Arizona voters
Smithsonian's American Latino museum finds permanent home on National Mall
A Brief But Spectacular take on translating military service into civilian life
Rep. Omar accuses Trump of political intimidation after agents search her home
ICE shooting of man in New York with child in his car sparks outrage
News Wrap: Trump announces diesel deal with Russia