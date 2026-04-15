April 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue as U.S. hosts historic diplomatic talks
Talk of war dominates daily life in Tehran as ceasefire deadline nears
Sexual misconduct claims trigger resignations and broader ethics concerns in Congress
Israeli-Lebanese talks more symbolic than substantive, former State Dept. official says
Who is benefiting the most from the Trump administration's tax cuts
Illustrator R.W. Alley on how he brings Paddington Bear to life
Study finds Trump administration cut legal immigration far more than illegal crossings
Lena Dunham and Amna Nawaz explore public stress and trauma on 'Settle In'
April 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: DOJ seeks to erase Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy convictions
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