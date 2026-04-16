April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Israel agrees to 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon as U.S. pushes for broader peace deal
Why the Israeli and Lebanese governments accepted a ceasefire – and will Hezbollah abide?
UN official warns Strait of Hormuz dispute is disrupting global food supply
How much of Project 2025 has Trump enacted?
New book explores Queen Elizabeth's relationships with 13 U.S. presidents
Live Nation and Ticketmaster abused monopoly power and gouged consumers, jury finds
News Wrap: IRS says average tax refund just under $3,500 this year
Israel’s campaign in Lebanon a 'humanitarian catastrophe,' UN refugee chief warns
With U.S.-Iran ceasefire expiring in a week, diplomats lay groundwork for new talks
Why the spirit of volunteering is a defining part of America's identity
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