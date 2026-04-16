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PBS News Hour

April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 80 | 57m 46s

April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/15/26 | Expires: 05/16/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
Israel agrees Lebanon ceasefire as U.S. pushes for deal
Israel agrees to 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon as U.S. pushes for broader peace deal
Clip: S2026 E80 | 4:33
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
Will Hezbollah abide by Israel-Lebanon ceasefire?
Why the Israeli and Lebanese governments accepted a ceasefire – and will Hezbollah abide?
Clip: S2026 E80 | 4:45
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
UN official warns Hormuz dispute disrupting food supply
UN official warns Strait of Hormuz dispute is disrupting global food supply
Clip: S2026 E80 | 5:35
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
How much of Project 2025 has Trump enacted?
How much of Project 2025 has Trump enacted?
Clip: S2026 E80 | 5:38
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
Book explores Queen Elizabeth's hidden hand in history
New book explores Queen Elizabeth's relationships with 13 U.S. presidents
Clip: S2026 E79 | 6:46
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
Live Nation abused power and gouged consumers, jury finds
Live Nation and Ticketmaster abused monopoly power and gouged consumers, jury finds
Clip: S2026 E79 | 6:23
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: IRS says average tax refund just under $3,500
News Wrap: IRS says average tax refund just under $3,500 this year
Clip: S2026 E79 | 5:25
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
UN refugee chief warns war in Lebanon a 'catastrophe'
Israel’s campaign in Lebanon a 'humanitarian catastrophe,' UN refugee chief warns
Clip: S2026 E79 | 6:05
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
Diplomats lay groundwork for new talks between U.S. and Iran
With U.S.-Iran ceasefire expiring in a week, diplomats lay groundwork for new talks
Clip: S2026 E79 | 5:01
Watch 8:36
PBS News Hour
Why volunteering is a defining part of America's identity
Why the spirit of volunteering is a defining part of America's identity
Clip: S2026 E79 | 8:36

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