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PBS News Hour

April 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 83 | 57m 46s

April 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/20/26 | Expires: 05/21/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
Retired admiral on U.S. strategy behind naval blockade
Retired admiral breaks down U.S. strategy behind naval blockade
Clip: S2026 E82 | 4:02
Watch 8:26
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on U.S. and Iran priorities in negotiations
Middle East experts analyze U.S. and Iran priorities in potential negotiations
Clip: S2026 E82 | 8:26
Watch 8:12
PBS News Hour
Next round of U.S.-Iran talks in doubt as tensions rise
Next round of U.S.-Iran talks in doubt as tensions rise ahead of ceasefire deadline
Clip: S2026 E82 | 8:12
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Redistricting fight reaches Virginia as voters weigh new map
Redistricting battle reaches Virginia as voters weigh new congressional map
Clip: S2026 E82 | 5:52
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Killing of 8 children spotlights domestic gun violence
Killing of 8 children in Louisiana renews focus on domestic violence involving guns
Clip: S2026 E82 | 6:06
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Kash Patel files lawsuit against The Atlantic
News Wrap: Patel sues The Atlantic over story alleging excessive drinking and absences
Clip: S2026 E82 | 6:10
Watch 7:46
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on partisan redistricting
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on partisan redistricting and the midterms
Clip: S2026 E82 | 7:46
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
Cities turn streetlights red to protect nocturnal ecosystems
Cities turn streetlights red to protect nocturnal ecosystems
Clip: S2026 E82 | 5:51
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E82 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E81 | 57:46