April 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Retired admiral breaks down U.S. strategy behind naval blockade
Middle East experts analyze U.S. and Iran priorities in potential negotiations
Next round of U.S.-Iran talks in doubt as tensions rise ahead of ceasefire deadline
Redistricting battle reaches Virginia as voters weigh new congressional map
Killing of 8 children in Louisiana renews focus on domestic violence involving guns
News Wrap: Patel sues The Atlantic over story alleging excessive drinking and absences
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on partisan redistricting and the midterms
Cities turn streetlights red to protect nocturnal ecosystems
April 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode