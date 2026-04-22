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PBS News Hour

April 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 84 | 57m 46s

April 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/21/26 | Expires: 05/22/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
RFK Jr. defends vaccine guidance, health spending cuts
RFK Jr. defends vaccine guidance changes and health spending cuts
Clip: S2026 E84 | 8:41
Watch 9:11
PBS News Hour
Election officials sound alarm over interference in midterms
Election officials sound alarm over political interference in midterms
Clip: S2026 E84 | 9:11
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
Uganda sees spike in disease-related deaths after USAID cuts
Uganda sees spike in disease-related deaths after elimination of USAID
Clip: S2026 E84 | 6:38
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
Iran standoff largest supply shock ever, says energy expert
Hormuz standoff the 'largest supply shock' ever experienced, says global energy expert
Clip: S2026 E84 | 5:19
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Virginia voters approve new congressional map
News Wrap: Virginia voters approve new congressional map that could help Democrats
Clip: S2026 E84 | 6:43
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
Deaths raise questions about U.S. operations against cartels
Deaths of Americans raise questions about U.S. operations against cartels in Mexico
Clip: S2026 E84 | 5:51
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
National Park Foundation chief on protecting the parks
National Park Foundation chief on protecting America’s shared spaces
Clip: S2026 E84 | 6:58
Watch 3:14
PBS News Hour
Iran targets ships with timeline for U.S. talks uncertain
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz as U.S. talks remain uncertain
Clip: S2026 E84 | 3:14
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks to end war stall
Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks to end war stall
Clip: S2026 E83 | 6:13
Watch 4:53
PBS News Hour
Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick resigns ahead of House ethics probe
Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick resigns ahead of ethics probe into use of campaign funds
Clip: S2026 E83 | 4:53