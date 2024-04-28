© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

April 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 120 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, with cases of gut disorders on the rise, we look at how to sort through the good and the bad information to stay healthy. Then, why the soaring cost of cocoa may have chocolate lovers paying the price. Plus, how a powerful solar phenomenon has the potential to disable satellites and overpower electric grids.

Aired: 04/27/24 | Expires: 05/28/24
Extras
Watch 5:08
PBS NewsHour
How to tell fact from fiction with gut health advice
Cleanses? Supplements? How to tell fact from fiction with gut health advice
Clip: S2024 E120 | 5:08
Watch 1:31
PBS NewsHour
A look at NASA’s new images of Io, Jupiter’s ‘tortured moon’
A look at NASA’s new images of Io, Jupiter’s ‘tortured moon’
Clip: S2024 E120 | 1:31
Watch 6:45
PBS NewsHour
Hard-hit cocoa harvests cause chocolate prices to soar
Hard-hit cocoa harvests in West Africa cause chocolate prices to soar worldwide
Clip: S2024 E120 | 6:45
Watch 6:48
PBS NewsHour
How a super-active sun can affect electronics on Earth
The sun is super active right now. Here’s how it can affect electronics on Earth
Clip: S2024 E120 | 6:48
Watch 3:05
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Hamas releases video of two hostages
News Wrap: Hamas releases video of two hostages, including Israeli-American
Clip: S2024 E120 | 3:05
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
April 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E119 | 26:44
Watch 7:12
PBS NewsHour
How Noboa’s fight against violence in Ecuador is playing out
Noboa’s ‘mano dura’ policy got stronger. Here’s what that means for violence in Ecuador
Clip: S2024 E119 | 7:12
Watch 6:25
PBS NewsHour
‘H Is for Hope’ explores the landscape of climate change
‘H Is for Hope’ explores history of climate change and why there’s hope for the future
Clip: S2024 E119 | 6:25
Watch 6:48
PBS NewsHour
What to know about the FTC’s ban on noncompete agreements
What to know about the FTC’s crackdown on noncompete agreements by employers
Clip: S2024 E119 | 6:48
Watch 2:50
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel-Hamas war protests continue on campuses
News Wrap: Israel-Hamas war protests continue on campuses while some are shut down
Clip: S2024 E119 | 2:50