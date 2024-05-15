May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Why scientists are concerned about the latest transmission of bird flu to cows
Inflation cools but rising prices still dominate Americans' view of economy
Zelenskyy pleads for more support amid one of Russia’s largest offensives of the war
Democratic and GOP strategists discuss what to expect from the Biden-Trump debates
Israeli defense minister publicly criticizes Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
White House asks judge to change protections for migrant children in government custody
A look at the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud and its implications
News Wrap: Farmworker bus crash kills at least 8 in Florida
Amid massive protests, Georgian parliament passes bill critics say will set back democracy