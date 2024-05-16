May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Why scientists are concerned about the latest transmission of bird flu to cows
Inflation cools but rising prices still dominate Americans' view of economy
Democratic and GOP strategists discuss what to expect from the Biden-Trump debates
Israeli defense minister publicly criticizes Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
Zelenskyy pleads for more support amid one of Russia’s largest offensives of the war
How the politically diverse Latino community can help moderate U.S. polarization
News Wrap: Slovakia's prime minister shot in assassination attempt
South African music group spreads Mandela’s message of reconciliation and healing
May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
White House asks judge to change protections for migrant children in government custody