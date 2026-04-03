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PBS News Hour

April 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 71 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, a U.S. fighter jet is shot down over Iran for the first time in five weeks of war. Young conservatives share their views on the war in Iran. Plus, Palestinian residents of the occupied West Bank, including American citizens, face rising attacks from Israeli settlers.

Aired: 04/02/26 | Expires: 05/03/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 11:52
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the cost of war and Trump's strategy
Brooks and Capehart on the cost of the Iran war and Trump's strategy
Clip: S2026 E71 | 11:52
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
Candy makers change recipes as climate change hits industry
Candy makers quietly change recipes as climate change hits cocoa industry
Clip: S2026 E71 | 5:47
Watch 10:38
PBS News Hour
Palestinians in West Bank face rising violence from Israelis
Palestinians in occupied West Bank face growing violence from Israeli settlers
Clip: S2026 E71 | 10:38
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
How U.S. forces conduct search and rescue for downed crews
How U.S. forces conduct search and rescue for a downed combat crew
Clip: S2026 E71 | 6:43
Watch 4:21
PBS News Hour
U.S. fighter jet shot down over Iran
U.S. fighter jet shot down over Iran as strikes on infrastructure expand across Mideast
Clip: S2026 E71 | 4:21
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump seeking $1.5T for military spending
News Wrap: Trump seeking $1.5 trillion for military spending in new budget
Clip: S2026 E71 | 5:35
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
What young Republicans are saying about the Iran war
What young Republicans are saying about Trump's handling of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E71 | 5:35
Watch 26:46
PBS News Hour
President Trump address to the nation — PBS News Special Report
President Trump address to the nation — PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E70 | 57:46
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Gulf nations, European allies respond to Trump's Iran speech
How Gulf nations and European allies are responding to Trump's Iran address
Clip: S2026 E70 | 7:00