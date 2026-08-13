August 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
October 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Georgia governor's debate highlights voters' top concerns
What the Cornell case reveals about how sexual assault allegations are handled
Oct. 7 survivor channels trauma into movement for new generation of Israeli leaders
Why French students are leading massive protests across the country
Republican and Democratic strategists on closing messages and where they expect to win
Israeli and Palestinian fathers partner to bridge divides 3 years after Oct. 7
News Wrap: Lawyer says Christa Pike 'angry and confused' following botched execution
The evidence suggesting GLP-1s can curb drug and alcohol cravings
Haitian student's suicide reveals human toll of immigration crackdown