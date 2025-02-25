© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 56 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the White House says it will decide which news organizations can routinely cover the president, raising questions about freedom of the press. A measles outbreak in Texas spreads amid declining childhood vaccinations. Plus, how a lack of resources for students with disabilities could soon be made worse by efforts to dismantle the Department of Education.

Aired: 02/24/25 | Expires: 03/27/25
PBS News Hour
Texas measles outbreak spreads amid vaccine hesitancy
West Texas measles outbreak spreads amid vaccine hesitancy in some communities
Clip: S2025 E56 | 7:00
PBS News Hour
Trump adds to confusion about Musk's federal worker email
Trump adds to confusion about 'somewhat voluntary' response to Musk's federal worker email
Clip: S2025 E56 | 5:15
PBS News Hour
Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore on their long stay in space
Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on their longer than expected stay in space
Clip: S2025 E56 | 9:55
PBS News Hour
White House 'will decide' which organizations cover Trump
White House says it will decide which news organizations routinely cover the president
Clip: S2025 E56 | 6:41
PBS News Hour
Gazans try to rebuild destroyed lives as ceasefire holds
Gazans try to rebuild destroyed homes and lives as fragile ceasefire with Israel holds
Clip: S2025 E56 | 5:07
PBS News Hour
House GOP struggles to pass budget advancing Trump's agenda
House Republicans struggle to pass budget advancing Trump's agenda
Clip: S2025 E56 | 3:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Supreme Court drops death row inmate's conviction
News Wrap: Supreme Court throws out murder conviction of Oklahoma death row inmate
Clip: S2025 E56 | 4:44
PBS News Hour
How education cuts could impact students with disabilities
How Department of Education cuts could hurt resources for students with disabilities
Clip: S2025 E56 | 10:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge declines to restore AP White House position
News Wrap: Judge declines to restore AP's position in White House press pool
Clip: S2025 E55 | 5:40
PBS News Hour
Ukraine marks 3 years since Russia's invasion
kraine marks 3 years since start ofRussia's invasion as Trump's stance raises concerns
Clip: S2025 E55 | 2:58