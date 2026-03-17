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PBS News Hour

March 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 58 | 57m 46s

March 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/16/26 | Expires: 04/16/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Chaotic weather system delays U.S. travelers
News Wrap: Chaotic weather system delays U.S. travelers
Clip: S2026 E57 | 8:22
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's push for the SAVE Act
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the impact of Trump's push for the SAVE Act
Clip: S2026 E57 | 8:07
Watch 9:02
PBS News Hour
Iranians share messages describing life in the midst of war
Iranians share messages describing daily life under the shadow of war
Clip: S2026 E57 | 9:02
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on Trump’s push to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Middle East experts discuss Trump’s pressure on NATO to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E57 | 7:44
Watch 2:29
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on the signs of exploitation
A Brief But Spectacular take on the signs of exploitation
Clip: S2026 E57 | 2:29
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Anti-Islamic rhetoric from GOP politicians sparks concerns
Anti-Islamic rhetoric from GOP politicians sparks concerns over religious hatred
Clip: S2026 E57 | 8:05
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E57 | 56:44
Watch 4:43
PBS News Hour
Trump demands NATO allies help reopen Strait of Hormuz
As Israel launches Lebanon ground operation, Trump asks allies to help reopen oil route
Clip: S2026 E57 | 4:43
Watch 2:59
PBS News Hour
What Trump said about oil prices in call with PBS News
What Trump said about Iran's infrastructure and oil prices in call with PBS News
Clip: S2026 E57 | 2:59
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E56 | 57:46