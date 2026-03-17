March 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Chaotic weather system delays U.S. travelers
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the impact of Trump's push for the SAVE Act
Iranians share messages describing daily life under the shadow of war
Middle East experts discuss Trump’s pressure on NATO to reopen Strait of Hormuz
A Brief But Spectacular take on the signs of exploitation
Anti-Islamic rhetoric from GOP politicians sparks concerns over religious hatred
March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
As Israel launches Lebanon ground operation, Trump asks allies to help reopen oil route
What Trump said about Iran's infrastructure and oil prices in call with PBS News
March 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode