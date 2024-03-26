© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 87 | 57m 46s

March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/25/24 | Expires: 04/25/24
PBS NewsHour
Clip: S2024 E86 | 6:24
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Susan Page on the political impact of Trump's legal issues
Clip: S2024 E86 | 6:58
PBS NewsHour
Families slip back into poverty after pandemic-era child tax credit expires
Clip: S2024 E86 | 10:16
PBS NewsHour
Trump hush money trial set for April 15 as N.Y. court reduces fraud bond
Clip: S2024 E86 | 5:11
PBS NewsHour
Future of abortion pill mifepristone will be decided by Supreme Court
Clip: S2024 E86 | 7:48
PBS NewsHour
Rift between U.S. and Israel widens over U.N. Gaza cease-fire resolution
Clip: S2024 E86 | 4:46
PBS NewsHour
Stephen Breyer on new book 'Reading the Constitution' and debate over how to interpret it
Clip: S2024 E86 | 10:30
PBS NewsHour
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E86 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
The devastating effect of the Israel-Hamas war on education in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E85 | 6:02
PBS NewsHour
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E85 | 26:44