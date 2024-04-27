April 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Brooks and Capehart on Supreme Court arguments over immunity for Trump
Jon Bon Jovi on new docuseries 'Thank You, Goodnight' capturing band's triumphs and trials
Israelis mark Passover amid conflict, loss and trauma
How college protests against war in Gaza compare to demonstrations of the past
North Koreans forced to process seafood that ends up in U.S., investigation reveals
News Wrap: King Charles returning to public duties after 3-months of cancer treatment
April 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Kharkiv's children continue education below ground amid Russian airstrikes
'The Rulebreaker' reveals how Barbara Walters' professional success came at personal cost