TECHNOTE: Friday Apr 26 Update - TV is broadcasting at low power. LEARN MORE HERE.
PBS NewsHour

April 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 119 | 26m 44s

April 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 04/26/24 | Expires: 05/27/24
Brooks and Capehart on Supreme Court and immunity for Trump
Brooks and Capehart on Supreme Court arguments over immunity for Trump
Clip: S2024 E118 | 11:31
Jon Bon Jovi on docuseries capturing band's highs and lows
Jon Bon Jovi on new docuseries 'Thank You, Goodnight' capturing band's triumphs and trials
Clip: S2024 E118 | 8:14
Israelis mark Passover amid conflict, loss and trauma
Israelis mark Passover amid conflict, loss and trauma
Clip: S2024 E118 | 6:37
How Gaza protests compare to demonstrations of the past
How college protests against war in Gaza compare to demonstrations of the past
Clip: S2024 E118 | 11:00
North Koreans forced to work in China's seafood factories
North Koreans forced to process seafood that ends up in U.S., investigation reveals
Clip: S2024 E118 | 7:34
News Wrap: King Charles returning to public duties
News Wrap: King Charles returning to public duties after 3-months of cancer treatment
Clip: S2024 E118 | 4:54
April 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E118 | 57:46
April 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E117 | 57:46
Kharkiv's children continue education below ground
Kharkiv's children continue education below ground amid Russian airstrikes
Clip: S2024 E117 | 7:28
Book reveals Barbara Walters' personal cost of success
'The Rulebreaker' reveals how Barbara Walters' professional success came at personal cost
Clip: S2024 E117 | 6:45