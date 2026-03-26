© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

March 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 65 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, negotiations to end the war with Iran falter and more U.S. troops are preparing to deploy to the Middle East. With social media under scrutiny, Germany considers following Australia's lead and banning the platforms for most children. Plus, more states are legalizing the controversial practice of medical assistance for dying.

Aired: 03/25/26 | Expires: 04/25/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E64 | 57:46
Watch 7:38
PBS News Hour
Meta, YouTube found liable in landmark youth addiction case
Jury finds Meta and YouTube liable in landmark youth addiction case
Clip: S2026 E64 | 7:38
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Democrat wins election in Mar-a-Lago's district
News Wrap: Democrat wins Florida state House seat in district home to Mar-a-Lago
Clip: S2026 E64 | 4:23
Watch 3:42
PBS News Hour
Where talks to fund DHS stand as shutdown drags on
Where talks to fund DHS stand as shutdown reaches 40 days
Clip: S2026 E64 | 3:42
Watch 8:09
PBS News Hour
How Australia's social media ban is impacting teens
How Australia's pioneering social media ban is impacting teens
Clip: S2026 E64 | 8:09
Watch 7:23
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on state of Iran war and efforts to end it
Mideast experts analyze state of Iran war and diplomatic efforts to end it
Clip: S2026 E64 | 7:23
Watch 7:56
PBS News Hour
East African asylum seeker deported to Equatorial Guinea
East African asylum seeker deported by U.S. to Equatorial Guinea
Clip: S2026 E64 | 7:56
Watch 2:21
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on empowering 'soccer grannies'
A Brief But Spectacular take on empowering 'soccer grannies'
Clip: S2026 E64 | 2:21
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Lebanese emergency workers risk lives to aid civilians
Lebanese emergency workers risk lives to aid civilians during ongoing Israeli attacks
Clip: S2026 E64 | 5:49
Watch 4:05
PBS News Hour
Iran rejects Trump's ceasefire terms and issues own demands
Iran rejects Trump's ceasefire terms and issues own demands as war continues
Clip: S2026 E64 | 4:05