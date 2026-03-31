March 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on turnout for 'No Kings' protests
How next-gen nuclear could help meet energy demands – and the risks involved
TSA workers finally paid after 44 days, but challenges continue
Rising colorectal cancer rates in younger adults prompt new awareness push
Israeli airstrike kills 3 journalists covering war in southern Lebanon
News Wrap: Russian oil tanker arrives in Cuba
Iran hits Israeli oil refinery as Trump escalates threats in widening regional war
March 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What's next after House Republicans reject Senate deal to end DHS shutdown