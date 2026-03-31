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PBS News Hour

March 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 68 | 57m 46s

March 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/30/26 | Expires: 04/30/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 10:22
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 'No Kings' protests turnout
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on turnout for 'No Kings' protests
Clip: S2026 E67 | 10:22
Watch 9:05
PBS News Hour
How next-gen nuclear could help meet energy demands
How next-gen nuclear could help meet energy demands – and the risks involved
Clip: S2026 E67 | 9:05
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
TSA workers finally paid, but challenges continue
TSA workers finally paid after 44 days, but challenges continue
Clip: S2026 E67 | 6:26
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
Rising colorectal cancer rates prompt new awareness push
Rising colorectal cancer rates in younger adults prompt new awareness push
Clip: S2026 E67 | 8:34
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Israeli airstrike kills 3 journalists in southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrike kills 3 journalists covering war in southern Lebanon
Clip: S2026 E67 | 6:32
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russian oil tanker arrives in Cuba
News Wrap: Russian oil tanker arrives in Cuba
Clip: S2026 E67 | 5:22
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
Iran strikes Israeli oil refinery as Trump escalates threats
Iran hits Israeli oil refinery as Trump escalates threats in widening regional war
Clip: S2026 E67 | 5:00
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E67 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E66 | 57:46
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
House Republicans reject Senate deal to end DHS shutdown
What's next after House Republicans reject Senate deal to end DHS shutdown
Clip: S2026 E66 | 5:51