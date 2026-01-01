A New Dwarf Planet Hiding in Our Solar System?

Extras
Harvard geophysicist John Shaw on earthquake science, survival, and how humans trigger quakes.
Physics says the universe is centerless, but a cosmic alignment has scientists asking questions.
Falling cats seem to break the rules of motion, but the real explanation is stranger than it looks.
Falling is more complicated than you might think.
Here’s why centrifugal force is considered a “fictitious” force.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
MIT nuclear scientist Dennis Whyte on fusion energy and its potential today and tomorrow.
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Cognitive scientist Federico Rossano on talking dogs, primates, and decoding animal communication.