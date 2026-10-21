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NOVA

Interview: Earthquakes: Natural, Man-Made, and Everything Between with John Shaw

49m 43s

John Shaw is a geophysicist at Harvard University, and he joins Hakeem to discuss what causes earthquakes, how cities and buildings can be engineered to survive them, and how human activity can trigger quakes of its own.

Aired: 10/21/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 6:17
NOVA
Cats Accidentally Solved a Physics Mystery
Falling cats seem to break the rules of motion, but the real explanation is stranger than it looks.
Clip: S53 | 6:17
Watch 5:56
NOVA
Is There a Center of the Universe?
Physics says the universe is centerless, but a cosmic alignment has scientists asking questions.
Clip: S53 | 5:56
Watch 5:52
NOVA
Would a Penny Dropped from the Empire State Building Kill You?
Falling is more complicated than you might think.
Clip: S53 | 5:52
Watch 5:55
NOVA
The (Persistent) Illusion of Centrifugal Force
Here’s why centrifugal force is considered a “fictitious” force.
Clip: S53 | 5:55
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
Watch 1:30:21
NOVA
Interview: The Fusion Future with Dennis Whyte
MIT nuclear scientist Dennis Whyte on fusion energy and its potential today and tomorrow.
Special: 1:30:21
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Space Wars Preview
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Preview: S53 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Masterpiece Preview
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Preview: S53 E11 | 0:30
Watch 1:19:51
NOVA
Interview: Talking Dogs, Grumpy Cats, and Animal Communication with Federico Rossano
Cognitive scientist Federico Rossano on talking dogs, primates, and decoding animal communication.
Special: 1:19:51
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Knowledge Keepers Preview
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Preview: S53 E10 | 0:30