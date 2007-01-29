Interview: How to Save The “Doomsday Glacier” with Brent Minchew

Extras
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Jordan Ellenberg discusses the math behind AI, strange geometry, and living with uncertainty.
Homo sapiens weren't alone. Discover the lost human species that once shared our world.
MIT's Daniela Rus discusses AI without data centers and its potential in robotics.
A simple fold can completely change how a material behaves.
Modern physics and imaging techniques are finally solving the mystery.
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Time isn’t the same for everyone, according to Einstein.
Restoring Notre Dame wasn’t just about stone and stained glass.