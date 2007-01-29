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NOVA

Interview: How to Save The “Doomsday Glacier” with Brent Minchew

1hr 29m 07s

Brent Minchew is a glaciologist at Caltech, where he studies Thwaites Glacier and its role in global sea level rise. He joins Hakeem to discuss the science behind the "Doomsday Glacier," a proposed intervention to stabilize it, and his own path from the Marine Corps and the Pentagon on 9/11 to a career in climate science.

Aired: 09/09/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
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NOVA
Knowledge Keepers Preview
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Preview: S53 E10 | 0:30
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NOVA
The Battle To Breathe Preview
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Preview: S53 E9 | 0:30
Watch 1:16:29
NOVA
Interview: The Hidden Math Behind Everything with Jordan Ellenberg
Jordan Ellenberg discusses the math behind AI, strange geometry, and living with uncertainty.
Special: 1:16:29
Watch 58:04
NOVA
Interview: Hobbits, Neanderthals, and Dragon Man with Ella Al-Shamahi
Homo sapiens weren't alone. Discover the lost human species that once shared our world.
Special: 58:04
Watch 1:08:49
NOVA
Interview: The Future of AI and Us with Daniela Rus
MIT's Daniela Rus discusses AI without data centers and its potential in robotics.
Special: 1:08:49
Watch 5:52
NOVA
The Mind-Bending Physics of Origami
A simple fold can completely change how a material behaves.
Clip: S53 | 5:52
Watch 5:48
NOVA
Why is Ice Slippery?
Modern physics and imaging techniques are finally solving the mystery.
Clip: S53 | 5:48
Watch 6:44
NOVA
The Truth about Quantum Computers
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Clip: S53 | 6:44
Watch 6:00
NOVA
Why Earth’s Core Is Younger Than Its Surface
Time isn’t the same for everyone, according to Einstein.
Clip: S53 | 6:00
Watch 6:08
NOVA
Does Notre Dame Sound Different Now?
Restoring Notre Dame wasn’t just about stone and stained glass.
Clip: S53 | 6:08