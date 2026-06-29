© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Paradise

Obstacles

Season 2 Episode 8 | 52m 15s

Vittorio tries to declare his love to Teresa. Pietro is getting tired of his own lies.

Aired: 02/15/23
Funding for Paradise is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 41:46
Paradise
Episode 10
A deadly verdict threatens everything as wedding plans continue.
Episode: S11 E10 | 41:46
Watch 40:40
Paradise
Episode 8
Suspicions and threats rise as power struggles turn dangerous.
Episode: S11 E8 | 40:40
Watch 41:39
Paradise
Episode 9
The clan’s demands dash hopes as Riccardo’s addiction worsens.
Episode: S11 E9 | 41:39
Watch 40:38
Paradise
Episode 7
Riccardo’s dramatic proposal stuns everyone at Paradise.
Episode: S11 E7 | 40:38
Watch 41:37
Paradise
Episode 6
A cruel truth devastates Nicoletta as Marta is pushed away from Paradise.
Episode: S11 E6 | 41:37
Watch 41:20
Paradise
Episode 5
Andreina returns home to cold rejection as Tina risks losing her big chance.
Episode: S11 E5 | 41:20
Watch 41:42
Paradise
Episode 4
A forced wedding looms as Vittorio closes in on the thief.
Episode: S11 E4 | 41:42
Watch 40:40
Paradise
Episode 2
Tina schemes to win Paolo’s help as tensions rise over Nicoletta’s pregnancy.
Episode: S11 E2 | 40:40
Watch 41:10
Paradise
Episode 1
Thefts rock Paradise as Andreina admits she sold her shares to Umberto.
Episode: S11 E1 | 41:10
Watch 41:12
Paradise
Episode 3
Luciano confesses his betrayal as Elena makes a difficult new start.
Episode: S11 E3 | 41:12