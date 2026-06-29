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Paradise
Trial By Fire
Season 2
Episode 4
|
51m 19s
The attack on Vittorio brings him even closer to Teresa, who has herself been a victim.
Aired:
02/15/23
From
Funding for Paradise is provided by
Viking
.
Extras
Watch
•
41:46
Paradise
Episode 10
A deadly verdict threatens everything as wedding plans continue.
Episode:
S11
E10
|
41:46
Watch
•
40:40
Paradise
Episode 8
Suspicions and threats rise as power struggles turn dangerous.
Episode:
S11
E8
|
40:40
Watch
•
41:39
Paradise
Episode 9
The clan’s demands dash hopes as Riccardo’s addiction worsens.
Episode:
S11
E9
|
41:39
Watch
•
40:38
Paradise
Episode 7
Riccardo’s dramatic proposal stuns everyone at Paradise.
Episode:
S11
E7
|
40:38
Watch
•
41:37
Paradise
Episode 6
A cruel truth devastates Nicoletta as Marta is pushed away from Paradise.
Episode:
S11
E6
|
41:37
Watch
•
41:20
Paradise
Episode 5
Andreina returns home to cold rejection as Tina risks losing her big chance.
Episode:
S11
E5
|
41:20
Watch
•
41:42
Paradise
Episode 4
A forced wedding looms as Vittorio closes in on the thief.
Episode:
S11
E4
|
41:42
Watch
•
40:40
Paradise
Episode 2
Tina schemes to win Paolo’s help as tensions rise over Nicoletta’s pregnancy.
Episode:
S11
E2
|
40:40
Watch
•
41:10
Paradise
Episode 1
Thefts rock Paradise as Andreina admits she sold her shares to Umberto.
Episode:
S11
E1
|
41:10
Watch
•
41:12
Paradise
Episode 3
Luciano confesses his betrayal as Elena makes a difficult new start.
Episode:
S11
E3
|
41:12