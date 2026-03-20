WKAR presents Impact: Michigan with Sheri Jones

MARCH 20, 2026; EAST LANSING, MI – WKAR Public Media presents Impact: Michigan, a new public affairs series hosted by Sheri Jones exploring major national issues through Michigan communities.

The series premieres in mid-Michigan Friday, March 27 at 6:30pm on WKAR TV 23.1 and will also be available to stream on wkar.org, pbs.org and in the free PBS app. Episodes will also be available on the WKAR News YouTube channel.

View the trailer for Impact: Michigan .

Housing, mental health, education, and democracy are issues that drive national conversation and affect the lives of Michiganders every day. Impact: Michigan examines these issues through the lived experiences of Michiganders while digging into the why, how, and what’s next with experts from the community.

Veteran news anchor Sheri Jones hosts the series, joining WKAR Public Media to shed light on the challenges community members are facing in her home state.

“I was thrilled when WKAR approached me about Impact: Michigan,” says host Sheri Jones. “After finishing a 37-year career in local television, I knew that I still wanted to tell the stories of people right here in my community. WKAR has always done that, told local stories presenting multiple views on every issue. I value that integrity in reporting.”

Impact: Michigan’s first episode focuses on economy through the lens of the housing market. Driven by a combination of policies and economic factors, Michigan families face a current market that makes buying a home unaffordable. Jones is joined by a panel of local experts to discuss how one Michigan family’s experience illustrates what many are experiencing across the state.

Eric Lupher, president of Citizens Research Council of Michigan, Amy Hovey, CEO and executive director of Michigan State Housing Development Authority and Dan Gilmartin, Michigan Municipal League president and CEO bring their expertise to the discussion.

“WKAR Public Media remains committed to raising community-focused issues to the forefront of public dialogue,” says Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education. “Impact: Michigan carries forward the long tradition of public media sharing the stories and experiences of our friends, family, and neighbors to provide insight and answers to issues that affect our communities.”

Future episodes of Impact: Michigan feature topics identified as important issues by Michigan voters. Episodes on mental health, education, and democracy will be released quarterly as Michigan and the nation head toward the 2026 elections.

